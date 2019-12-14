Dr. Samuel Wellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Wellman, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Wellman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Duke Orthopaedics At Page Rd.4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 660-5066
-
2
Rheu-rheumatology-mpdc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-8111TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

Ratings & Reviews
DR. Wellman was great he fix my hip and he explained everything to me and I had a fast recovery and was able to return to work in 4 weeks. Thank You DR. Wellman.
About Dr. Samuel Wellman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992836837
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wellman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wellman has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.