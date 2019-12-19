Dr. Samuel Watkins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Watkins Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Watkins Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Watkins Jr works at
Locations
Southern Indiana Radiation Therapy Center3920 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-5147
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Watkins have been very professional. I have found that he will listen and explain carefully what are my options. He has treated several kidney stones for me with quite satisfactory results. I consider him an excellent doctor!
About Dr. Samuel Watkins Jr, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851386817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins Jr works at
Dr. Watkins Jr has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.