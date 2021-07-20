See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Wasser works at Virtua Surgical Group in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Group - Moorestown
    401 Young Ave Ste 320, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 20, 2021
I was sleeved on July 13, 2021. He was very kind, and caring.
Barbara Provence — Jul 20, 2021
About Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1457352791
Education & Certifications

  • Morristown Meml Hosp
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • George Washington U, School of Medicine
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samuel Wasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wasser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wasser works at Virtua Surgical Group in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wasser’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

