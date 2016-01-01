Overview

Dr. Samuel Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Lafayette, CA and Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.