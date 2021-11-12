Dr. Samuel Waller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Waller, MD
Dr. Samuel Waller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Coastal Neurology & Neurosurgery4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 320, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5293
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Amazing.First impressions are every thing.I am a client of Dr Waller.I feel very satisfied with his care.His staff are over and above
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Dr. Waller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waller.
