Overview

Dr. Samuel Waller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Dr. Waller works at Coastal Neurology & Neurosurgery in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.