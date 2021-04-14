Overview

Dr. Samuel Verzosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Verzosa works at Verzosa Ungab Internal Medicine in Bartlett, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.