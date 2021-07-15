See All Cardiologists in Medford, NJ
Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD

Cardiology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Ventrella works at Virtua Cardiology in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Cardiology - Medford
    128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8855
  2. 2
    Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown
    401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8855
  3. 3
    Virtua Cardiology - Columbus
    1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 15, 2021
Dr Ventrella is a compassionate and knowledgeable physician who I’d recommend to anyone needing a cardiologist. Takes his time explaining things and is very thorough. Excellent doctor.
— Jul 15, 2021
About Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1114986213
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • North Shore University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • North Shore University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventrella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ventrella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ventrella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ventrella has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ventrella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventrella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventrella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ventrella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ventrella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

