Overview

Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Ventrella works at Virtua Cardiology in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

