Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventrella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Ventrella works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Cardiology - Medford128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 291-8855
-
2
Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8855
-
3
Virtua Cardiology - Columbus1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (856) 291-8855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ventrella?
Dr Ventrella is a compassionate and knowledgeable physician who I’d recommend to anyone needing a cardiologist. Takes his time explaining things and is very thorough. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Samuel Ventrella, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114986213
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ventrella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ventrella using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ventrella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ventrella works at
Dr. Ventrella has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ventrella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventrella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventrella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ventrella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ventrella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.