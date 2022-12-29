Overview

Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.