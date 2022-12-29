Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
1
Office of Dr.Samuel Taylor535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (370) 507-5021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
P & G Beaty Stamford1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-0766Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I made an appointment to see Dr. Taylor after experiencing a full thickness tear in my RC. Unfortunately my situation was not common and Dr. Taylor actually drew a picture of the damage that I experienced when I tore the tendon. He spent ample time explaining the damage and more importantly spelt out all of the options that could be available once he had a better view of my actual RC. He went through each scenario and discussed the positives and downside of each. He mentioned some probabilities based on the MRI that I had given to him and left me with enough information for me to make an informed decision as to how to proceed. Dr. Taylor was very personable, while very professional. I left HSS feeling I was dealing with the best in the business. I will follow up with an additional review post surgery!
About Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Harvard University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
