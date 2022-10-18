See All Neurosurgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD

Neurosurgery
Overview

Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Taylon works at Champaign Dental Group in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Neuroscience Institute
    10550 Quivira Rd Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 280-8081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 18, 2022
    Before I saw Dr. Taylon I was very nervous about even considering back surgery. As time went on my back pain became worse and I was getting numbness in my feet and was now worried I could end up becoming crippled from my back pain. Dr. Taylon and his staff did a thorough exam and reviewed my lumbar MRI and made some recommendations for me to consider which included detailed explanation of what might be done in surgery. My wife and I carefully considered everything and I decided to have lumbar surgery. Prior to my surgery I wondered if I would ever walk again without constant back pain and looking like an old man. Now, after my surgery I walk out to my car after work every day and say to myself, "So this is what it feels like to walk WITHOUT back pain". My wife even thinks I look younger because I am not stooped over like an old man. I can only say "Thank you, Thank you, Thank you" to Dr. Taylon and his staff for being there for me and helping me navigate this process. I am very happy.
    About Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1891923850
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Taylon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylon works at Champaign Dental Group in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Taylon’s profile.

    Dr. Taylon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylon.

