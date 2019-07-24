Overview

Dr. Samuel Tarantino, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Tarantino works at Reproductive Medicine Group in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.