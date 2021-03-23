Overview

Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Tapper works at Symmetry Laser Vein Center in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.