Dr. Samuel Tacke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Tacke works at Merced Orthopedic Medical Group in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.