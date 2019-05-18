Overview

Dr. Samuel Szomstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Szomstein works at Cleveland Clinic in Parkland, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.