Dr. Samuel Suede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Suede, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Suede, MD is an Other Provider in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Other, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Suede works at
Locations
-
1
Samuel Suede, MD25 Rockwood Pl Ste 440, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suede?
Very thorough and to the point, but also personable and kind. Addressed issues that other doctors did not and took immediate steps to rectify. Fit me in for an unscheduled follow-up. Even dealt with matters of diet and nutrition . . . packed a lot of examination and analysis into an exam of typical length.
About Dr. Samuel Suede, MD
- Other
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164503116
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Cardiovascular Diseases Montefiore M C-H&l Moses Div, Internal Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center-H&L Moses Division
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suede has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suede works at
Dr. Suede speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Suede. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.