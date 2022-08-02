Dr. Samuel Stever, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Stever, DO
Overview
Dr. Samuel Stever, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Yardley Office301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 901, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 321-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Sorry he is retired! He took great care of my husband . Buster Riccio. Thank you DrStever
About Dr. Samuel Stever, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Stever has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stever accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stever has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stever.
