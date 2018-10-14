Dr. Samuel Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Stevens, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Connally Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
-
1
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Connally Memorial Health Centers495 10th St Ste 103, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (830) 393-1400
-
3
Central Texas Pain Center Pllc213 Hunters Vlg, New Braunfels, TX 78132 Directions (830) 627-3800
-
4
Central Texas Pain Center South Pllc250 E Basse Rd Ste 207, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 614-9955
-
5
3C Vision Specialists - Floresville TX497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (830) 393-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
He was my second try for sciatic pain relief and was completely successful. Highly recommend him!!! He listens!
About Dr. Samuel Stevens, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417243338
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.