Dr. Samuel Stevens, MD

Anesthesiology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Stevens, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Connally Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Stevens works at University Hospital in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Floresville, TX and New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Health System
    4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 358-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Connally Memorial Health Centers
    495 10th St Ste 103, Floresville, TX 78114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 393-1400
    Central Texas Pain Center Pllc
    213 Hunters Vlg, New Braunfels, TX 78132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 627-3800
    Central Texas Pain Center South Pllc
    250 E Basse Rd Ste 207, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-9955
    3C Vision Specialists - Floresville TX
    497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 393-1400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Connally Memorial Medical Center

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2018
    He was my second try for sciatic pain relief and was completely successful. Highly recommend him!!! He listens!
    Roberta Macler in Canyon Lake, TX — Oct 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Stevens, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1417243338
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

