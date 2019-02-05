Overview

Dr. Samuel Sterrett, DO is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Sterrett works at Palmetto Greenville Urology - Greenville in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.