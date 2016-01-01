Dr. Samuel Sostre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sostre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Sostre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Sostre, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychosomatic Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Sostre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NBIMC Psychiatry Inpatient201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 833-1598
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sostre?
About Dr. Samuel Sostre, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477729374
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sostre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sostre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sostre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sostre works at
Dr. Sostre has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sostre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sostre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sostre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sostre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sostre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.