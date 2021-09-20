Dr. Samuel Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Song, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Song works at
Locations
-
1
GC Duluth Pediatrics3435 Duluth Park Ln Ste A, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 417-0407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
He explains everything so that you understand fully. He's awesome and so are his staff!
About Dr. Samuel Song, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1598762627
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song speaks Korean and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.