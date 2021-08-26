Dr. Samuel Solish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Solish, MD
Dr. Samuel Solish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Eyecare Medical Group53 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (202) 874-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
I cannot give enough positive comments about the EMG group in Portland, and Dr. Solish. From my first visit they all were very attentive, and Dr. Solish did such an amazing job on my eye that the trees in my neighborhood no longer look like they have cotton wrapped around them!! Thank you all??????
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1306941778
- Tufts New Engl Med Ctr
- Tufts New England MC
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
