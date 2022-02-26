See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Samuel Sohn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samuel Sohn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Sohn works at Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery
    2150 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 329-6699
    Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates
    60 N PECOS RD, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 329-7087
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 26, 2022
Dr. Sohn made me feel very comfortable and treated me with fantastic care. I’m extremely happy with my surgery outcome and it’s only been one day. Can’t wait to see how everything looks fully recovered. Thank you Dr. Sohn I will absolutely be recommending you to others!
Jaeden Harris — Feb 26, 2022
About Dr. Samuel Sohn, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164464285
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Residency
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samuel Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

