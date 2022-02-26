Dr. Samuel Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Sohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Sohn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Sohn works at
Locations
Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery2150 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 329-6699
Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates60 N PECOS RD, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 329-7087Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sohn made me feel very comfortable and treated me with fantastic care. I’m extremely happy with my surgery outcome and it’s only been one day. Can’t wait to see how everything looks fully recovered. Thank you Dr. Sohn I will absolutely be recommending you to others!
About Dr. Samuel Sohn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164464285
Education & Certifications
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
