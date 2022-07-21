Dr. Samuel Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Longmont1551 Professional Ln Unit 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 772-1600
CU Medicine Orthopedics - Broomfield875 W 136TH AVE, Broomfield, CO 80023 Directions (303) 544-3820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CU Medicine Orthopedics - Longmont1925 Mountain View Ave Fl 3, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 718-8288Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Denver Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Suffered shattered L1 vertebrae in industrial accident. Dr Smith did the reconstructive surgery. Literally owe him my life. Twenty plus years later still breathing (and walking) despite expectations. Surgery required innovative procedures to overcome extreme bleeding due to arterial damage. He is one of the good ones.
About Dr. Samuel Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1285662528
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Nebr College Med
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.