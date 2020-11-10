Dr. Samuel Small, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Small, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Small, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Locations
Midtown Medical Group168 N Brent St Ste 302, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6373
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Small has performed four separate surgeries on my back and neck. No one could have repaired my spine any better. Prior to each surgery, Dr. Small explained thorougly what the procedure would include to both me and my husband. There cannot be a more caring and attentive doctor anywhere than Dr. Small is postsurgery. I have only fine things to say about Dr. Small and our 16 year relationship.
About Dr. Samuel Small, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992761894
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Detroit Osteopath/BiCounty Hosps
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
