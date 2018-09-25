Overview

Dr. Samuel Slomowitz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Slomowitz works at UCLA Westlake Village Hematology & Oncology in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.