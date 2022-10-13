Overview

Dr. Samuel Singer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Singer works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.