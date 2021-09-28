Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Shiley works at
Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose & Throat Northwest at Good Samaritan2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 622, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shiley?
Dr Shiley is extraordinary - kind, available, knowledgeable, focused. When I first saw him, I was strikingly uneducated about the function & importance of sinuses, and he patiently reviewed my scans with me, explaining the anatomy & physiology of what I was suffering. I see him as a clinician & as a surgeon, and his staffs in both environments are wonderful, as well. I have very high standards for care providers - it is a relief to have such a trustworthy & wise physician to turn to. I recommend Dr Shiley & his practice whole-heartedly.
About Dr. Samuel Shiley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861429227
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Sciences University
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
- Univ Of Ca
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiley works at
Dr. Shiley has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.