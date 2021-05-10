See All Plastic Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (155)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Shatkin Jr works at Aesthetic Associates Centre in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aesthetic Associates Centre
    2500 KENSINGTON AVE, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 839-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Independent Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 10, 2021
    Awesome care!
    — May 10, 2021
    About Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134122682
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ut-Memphis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY at Buffalo
    Residency
    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatkin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shatkin Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shatkin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shatkin Jr works at Aesthetic Associates Centre in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shatkin Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Shatkin Jr has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shatkin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatkin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatkin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shatkin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shatkin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

