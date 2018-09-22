See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Psychiatry
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Sharmat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St George's University.

Dr. Sharmat works at Samuel L. Sharmat, M.D., P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Samuel L. Sharmat, M.D., P.C.
    315 5th Ave Rm 701, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 804-7665

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Affective Disorders, Psychotic

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Heroin Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marijuana Amotivational Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neurosis
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2018
    I underwent Dr. Sharmat's 2-hour evaluation and have received very quick results with my treatment plan. His genetic breakdown uncovered significant connections between my genetic composition and my mental health, which are brand new to me, no one else has ever done this. For the first time in a long while, after going through four psychiatrists within a little over a year, I'm confident I've found the right treatment with the right doctor. His staff is attentive and responsive, his appointments
    Ryan in New York, NY — Sep 22, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Sharmat, MD
    About Dr. Samuel Sharmat, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497876106
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt. Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Kingston Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Sharmat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharmat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharmat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharmat works at Samuel L. Sharmat, M.D., P.C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sharmat’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharmat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharmat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharmat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharmat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

