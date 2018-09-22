Dr. Samuel Sharmat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharmat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Sharmat, MD
Dr. Samuel Sharmat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St George's University.
Samuel L. Sharmat, M.D., P.C.315 5th Ave Rm 701, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 804-7665
- Cigna
I underwent Dr. Sharmat's 2-hour evaluation and have received very quick results with my treatment plan. His genetic breakdown uncovered significant connections between my genetic composition and my mental health, which are brand new to me, no one else has ever done this. For the first time in a long while, after going through four psychiatrists within a little over a year, I'm confident I've found the right treatment with the right doctor. His staff is attentive and responsive, his appointments
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Mt. Sinai School of Medicine
- Kingston Hospital
- St George's University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sharmat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharmat accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharmat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharmat.
