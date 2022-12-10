Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selesnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Would recommend him to everyone I know. Very knowledgeable and answered all my questions
About Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1699701557
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Residency Program|Saint Vincent's Hospital
- St. Vincent's Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
