Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (178)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Selesnick works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum

Treatment frequency



Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Glomus Vagale Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Would recommend him to everyone I know. Very knowledgeable and answered all my questions
    — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699701557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Residency Program|Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Vincent's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selesnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selesnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selesnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selesnick works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Selesnick’s profile.

    Dr. Selesnick has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selesnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Selesnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selesnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selesnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selesnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

