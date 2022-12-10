Overview

Dr. Samuel Selesnick, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Selesnick works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.