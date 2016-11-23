Dr. Samuel Seiavitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiavitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Seiavitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Seiavitch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 1338, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-0943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seiavitch?
Excellent senior doc with a therapeutic sense of humor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Samuel Seiavitch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1235198839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
