Dr. Samuel Schowengerdt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Schowengerdt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - Columbia and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 102, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Schowengerdts performed a colonoscopy on our adult son this morning and he was so thorough at explaining things and reassuring. Definitely would recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1114285947
- University Of Missouri - Kansas City
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics|University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics|William S. Middleton Memorial Vet|William S. Middleton Memorial Vet
- University of Missouri - Columbia
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
