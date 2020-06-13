Overview

Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Santiago de Compostela - MD and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schenker works at Pain Institute of Central Jersey and Neurology in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.