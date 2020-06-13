Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Santiago de Compostela - MD and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.

Locations
Pain Institute of Central Jersey and Neurology83 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-2822
Body in Motion Sports & Orthopaedics Inc437 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schenker was very attentive and thorough. He listened to my concerns and answered all my questions. His office staff was very friendly and efficient. Overall i had a great experience.
About Dr. Samuel Schenker, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1750327326
Education & Certifications
- Neurology - Nassau County Medical Center
- Universidad de Santiago de Compostela - MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schenker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schenker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schenker speaks German, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.