Overview

Dr. Samuel Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Sawyer works at Surgical Endoscopy Specialists in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.