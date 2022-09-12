Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Samuel works at
Locations
St Lazarus Behavioral Health2400 Northside Xing, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (877) 624-5802
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, and will do everything he can to help you get through your pain. He will find the right medication to give your life back! truly for you!!!!
About Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Efik
- 1992833099
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuel speaks Efik.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.