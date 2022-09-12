See All Psychiatrists in Macon, GA
Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (39)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Samuel works at St Lazarus Behavioral Health in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Lazarus Behavioral Health
    2400 Northside Xing, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 624-5802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Contra Costa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizophrenia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Samuel Samuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Efik
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992833099
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samuel works at St Lazarus Behavioral Health in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Samuel’s profile.

    Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.

