Dr. Samuel Saltzberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Saltzberg, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush Transplant Nephrologists1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Edmund J. Lewis & Associates, S.C.1426 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (312) 850-8434
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience/I will recommend.
About Dr. Samuel Saltzberg, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629187703
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Saltzberg has seen patients for Proteinuria, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzberg.
