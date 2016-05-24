Dr. Samuel Saleeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Saleeb, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Saleeb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Assiut, Fac Of Med, Assiut, Assiut and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
Meade Parkway Office2000 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 934-9314Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 4868 Bridge Rd Ste 330, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-7173
Samuel Saleeb,MD2318 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Saleeb for gynecology and pelvic floor and bladder surgery. Due to completely unrelated issues, the bladder surgeries were postponed at my request. Every encounter with Dr.Saleeb was excellent. He is very thoughtful, thorough, and professional. I was very impressed with his knowledge and his ability to provide concise yet comprehensive explanation of possible treatment options as well as expected outcomes, potential complications and numerous factors to consider.
About Dr. Samuel Saleeb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750341574
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida Hospital
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Univ Of Assiut, Fac Of Med, Assiut, Assiut
- University Of Assiut
