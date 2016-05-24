Overview

Dr. Samuel Saleeb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Assiut, Fac Of Med, Assiut, Assiut and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Saleeb works at Lakeview Medical Center, Inc in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Cervicitis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.