Dr. Samuel Salamon, MD
Dr. Samuel Salamon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
The Corrective Eye Center35010 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (216) 574-8900
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He is quick, but he is very thorough and knowledgeable and came highly recommended as a great surgeon. I have referred my Mom and brother to him----wouldn't have it any other way.
About Dr. Samuel Salamon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1275520322
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Salamon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salamon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamon speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamon.
