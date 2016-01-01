Dr. Samuel Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Rubenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Rubenstein, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubenstein?
About Dr. Samuel Rubenstein, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003889569
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hosp
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- St Christophers Hospital for Children
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein speaks Spanish.
Dr. Rubenstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.