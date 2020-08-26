Overview

Dr. Samuel Roura, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Roura works at Florida International University in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.