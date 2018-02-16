Dr. Samuel Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Rosenberg, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Pediatric Pulmonary Asthma Ctr9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 212, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 738-7011
Frederick5285 Westview Dr Ste 103, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 682-6661
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rosenberg, and his staff, have provided outstanding care to my son for over 10 years. Some illnesses over the years, (which kept reoccurring); and, while other doctors' forms of treatment were not working, Dr. Rosenberg always hit the mark and my son recovered. And EVERYone on his Team, is exemplary. Grateful beyond words. They are the best. Thank you.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
