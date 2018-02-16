See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Samuel Rosenberg, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Rosenberg, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Pediatric Pulmonary Asthma Ctr in Rockville, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Pulmonary Asthma Ctr
    9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 212, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 738-7011
  2. 2
    Frederick
    5285 Westview Dr Ste 103, Frederick, MD 21703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 682-6661

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test

Treatment frequency



Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2018
    Dr. Rosenberg, and his staff, have provided outstanding care to my son for over 10 years. Some illnesses over the years, (which kept reoccurring); and, while other doctors' forms of treatment were not working, Dr. Rosenberg always hit the mark and my son recovered. And EVERYone on his Team, is exemplary. Grateful beyond words. They are the best. Thank you.
    Grateful Mom in Silver Spring — Feb 16, 2018
    About Dr. Samuel Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457341430
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

