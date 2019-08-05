Dr. Samuel Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Samuel Rosen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Behavioral Medicine2097 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 211W, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 958-2555
Charleston Office2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 303, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 958-2555
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very good visit. Dr Rosin talks the time to really listen. He was very helpful and kind.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1265430862
- Wash University Barnes and Renard Hosps
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
