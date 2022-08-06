See All Urgent Care Medicine in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD

Urgent Care Medicine
4 (55)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Rosati works at New Smyrna Beach Urgent Care in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in Deland, FL and Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    New Smyrna Beach Urgent Care LLC
    1860 Renzulli Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 663-3061
    Florida Health Care Plan Pharmacy
    937 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 736-1948
    Florida Health Care Plans
    320 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 676-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Therapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mononucleosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Always very satisfied when I visit Dr Rosati. He genuinely cares and understands and listens to what your saying. He explains himself well and very professional and very knowledgeable. He shows that he truly cares about his patients. Never makes you feel uncomfortable or never judges you. I would absolutely recommend him to others ! Best doctor I have had in a long time. Very Thankful for him.
    Kathy LaFortune — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD

    Urgent Care Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1770609554
    Education & Certifications

    Niagara Falls Meml Med Center
    Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine
    Texas Chiropractic College
