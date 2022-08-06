Overview

Dr. Samuel Rosati, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rosati works at New Smyrna Beach Urgent Care in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in Deland, FL and Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.