Dr. Samuel Robinson, MD
Dr. Samuel Robinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.
Urology Specialists of Georgia5400 Bowman Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-6576
Warner Robins116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 745-6576
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Highly knowledgeable and professional. In many cases, he personally follows up by phone with his patients. Listens carefully to patients' concerns and exhibits high attention to details. I am 69 years of age and have had many doctors in the past but Dr. Robinson rates number 1.
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
