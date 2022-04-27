Dr. Samuel Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Richter, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Richter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with State University of New York Upstate Medical University, University Hospital
Dr. Richter works at
Locations
Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4111
Spine and Brain Surgery LLC670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 955-4111
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Richter at the Lynn Wellness Boynton Beach Facility to receive 6 weeks radiation after my lumpectomy. I found Dr. Richter and his staff to be friendly, kind and caring making my daily visits comfortable and easy. Dr. Richter spent the time to explain everything and to answer all my questions so that I knew exactly what the treatment was and possible side effects.
About Dr. Samuel Richter, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1457617326
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University, University Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College, New York Hospital Queens
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.