Dr. Samuel Rapoport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Neurologic Consultations MD PC354 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 570-0642
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr Rapoport spent 45 minutes on my first visit. Excellent analysis. Actually looked at my MRI disk not just read the report. And quite a thorough exam. Must add that his receptionist is friendly, knowledgeable and accommodating.
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapoport has seen patients for Epilepsy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapoport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.
