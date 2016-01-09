Overview

Dr. Samuel Ramirez Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez Jr works at Valley Medical Arts Clinic PA in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.