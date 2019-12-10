See All Ophthalmologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Prince Samuel, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Prince Samuel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. 

Dr. Samuel works at Vitreo Retinal Center in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. David Malitz, MD
Dr. David Malitz, MD
8 (308)
Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreo Retinal Center
    4221 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 476-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Prince Samuel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1295730299
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prince Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samuel works at Vitreo Retinal Center in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Samuel’s profile.

    Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

