Dr. Prince Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prince Samuel, MD
Overview
Dr. Prince Samuel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Samuel works at
Locations
-
1
Vitreo Retinal Center4221 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 476-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?
Nice guy.
About Dr. Prince Samuel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1295730299
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.