Overview

Dr. Samuel Potts, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.