Dr. Samuel Porter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Samuel Porter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Porter works at Samuel J Porter MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Samuel J. Porter M.d. A Medical Corp.
    321 N Larchmont Blvd Ste 618, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 06, 2017
    Dr. Porter is a kind and honest man. He helped me heal during a very difficult time in my life. I owe him my life
    Jenny Kim — Feb 06, 2017
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 56 years of experience
    English, Russian
    • 1366500209
    University Calif Hospital
    Good Samaritan Med Center
    University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
