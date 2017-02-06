Dr. Samuel Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Porter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
1
Samuel J. Porter M.d. A Medical Corp.321 N Larchmont Blvd Ste 618, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Directions (323) 469-7133
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Porter is a kind and honest man. He helped me heal during a very difficult time in my life. I owe him my life
About Dr. Samuel Porter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1366500209
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Hospital
- Good Samaritan Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porter speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
