Dr. Samuel Poore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Poore, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Poore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Poore works at
Locations
-
1
Uwh - Csc600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-7502
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poore?
Dr Poore is a lovely person who literally addresses every concern and kindly listens and comforts while also giving the highest level of skills imaginable. I feel really fortunate to have him as my surgeon. I am truly impressed.
About Dr. Samuel Poore, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1760425433
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poore works at
Dr. Poore has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Poore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.